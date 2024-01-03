PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024

As we usher in 2024, PlayStation is kick-starting the year with an enticing offer for its users. The gaming giant is dishing out three free games, all upgraded for PS5, with two of them also available on PS4. A boon for new console owners, this offer does come with a few prerequisites that need to be met.

What’s on Offer?

The three games on offer this month are ‘Nobody Saves the World’, ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’, and ‘Evil West’. All three of these games are available in PS5 versions, with ‘Nobody Saves the World’ and ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ also being playable on PS4. This trio of games can be added to the users’ library until February 5, 2024. It is also worth noting that the upcoming PS Plus Essential games will be unveiled later this month, on either January 24 or 31, at specific global times.

Understanding the Eligibility

To benefit from this generous offer, new PlayStation console owners are required to do a couple of things. First and foremost, they must create a PlayStation Network account if they don’t already have one. The second requirement is to subscribe to at least the PS Plus Essential tier. Once these conditions are fulfilled, subscribers can enjoy access to and add the free titles to their library for the month.

Conditions Apply

However, there’s a catch. The access to these games is not perpetual. Users must maintain an active PS Plus subscription, even if it’s the lowest tier, to continue enjoying these games. The games are, in essence, a rental service provided by PlayStation, and the access is revoked if the subscription lapses.