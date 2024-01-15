en English
Gaming

Playing Elden Ring in a Symphony: Twitch Streamer Uses Violin as Controller

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Playing Elden Ring in a Symphony: Twitch Streamer Uses Violin as Controller

In a world where gaming has become a mainstream form of entertainment, finding unique ways to engage with this medium can be a challenge. But for one Twitch streamer, TiavioliGaming, this challenge has been met with an innovative and musical approach: playing the popular action role-playing game Elden Ring using a violin.

Striking a Chord with Elden Ring

TiavioliGaming has previously completed all three games of the Dark Souls series in this fashion. His unique approach to gaming has grabbed the attention of the online community, particularly on the Elden Ring subreddit and TikTok. Recently, he earned recognition for defeating the game’s formidable boss, Godfrey, while maintaining a relatively calm heart rate of 80 beats per minute.

A Harmonious Gameplay

The method behind the music involves an electric violin, which converts the frequencies of the notes TiavioliGaming plays into MIDI numbers. These numbers are then translated into key presses that control the game. This innovative setup, however, was not without its challenges. It took years to perfect, especially due to the complexity of mapping multiple button presses to single notes and the occasional misinterpretation of harmonic frequencies by the MIDI converter.

Playing at a Higher Level

Despite these hurdles, TiavioliGaming has been strategic in his approach. He admits to leveling up higher than usual for most parts of the game, opting to grind before taking on bosses. This strategy has eased the difficulty of playing the game with a violin, making his unique playstyle more manageable.

Future Games on the Horizon

TiavioliGaming’s musical journey through Elden Ring is far from over. He plans to play the upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, with his violin. While the release date for this DLC remains under wraps, rumors suggest it may launch next month. Meanwhile, a significant update or new game expansion is expected in 2025, promising more exciting challenges for this innovative gamer.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

