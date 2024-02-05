PlayAGS, Inc. Rises from Tribal Market Staple to Global Gaming Supplier

In a decisive move signaling its growth and diversification, PlayAGS, Inc., a global leader in gaming entertainment, has successfully repriced its term loan credit facility. This strategic financial maneuver is predicted to save the company over $3 million in yearly cash interest expense, aligning with its long-term goals of reducing net leverage through consistent Adjusted EBITDA growth and improving free cash flow conversion.

From Tribal Market to Global Player

PlayAGS has evolved from a staple in the Class II tribal gaming market into a comprehensive supplier of commercial gaming equipment worldwide. Their portfolio now includes a diverse range of products, encompassing Class II and III slot machines, table games, and online gaming solutions. It’s a customer-centric approach that has underpinned their significant expansion, allowing the company to cater to a wide spectrum of player preferences and casino partners.

Trademark Rights and Forward-Looking Statements

The company also emphasizes their legal rights to trademarks and trade names, irrespective of whether they are accompanied by symbols such as TM or SM. This release includes forward-looking statements about PlayAGS's business prospects - including public offerings, alliances, market expansion, licensing, product development, and regulatory compliance. These projections, based on management's expectations, qualify for safe harbor provisions under certain U.S. securities laws.

Navigating Risks and Uncertainties

Despite their optimistic projections, PlayAGS acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties. These include those related to strategic alliances, market conditions, regulatory environments, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The company cautions that actual results could significantly diverge from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, many of which are outlined in their SEC filings, including their Annual Report on Form 10-K.