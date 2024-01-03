Phoenix 2 Expands to Android; Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

In a notable expansion of its reach, Phoenix 2, the well-acclaimed bullet hell shooter game, has finally landed on the Android platform after nearly a decade of exclusive availability on iOS since its launch in 2016. Developed by Firi Games, Phoenix 2 has been applauded for its consistent updates and early adaptation of the latest iOS features, such as the 120hz screen support. The game’s debut on Android is not without its perks—it comes with cross-play and cross-progression features, enabling players to retain their progress and unlocked content across both platforms.

Phoenix 2: A New Horizon on Android

Phoenix 2’s leap to Android means that players can now continue their in-game progress on over 100 ships and participate in daily missions irrespective of the device in use. This breakthrough ensures continuity and a seamless gaming experience for users switching between Android and iOS devices. Phoenix 2 continues its tradition of a player-friendly free-to-play model, making it accessible for new players on Android or those yet to experience it on iOS.

Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 Chipset

In other tech news, Qualcomm has unveiled its Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, designed specifically for mid-range smartphones. This new entrant in the Snapdragon series is laden with substantial updates in CPU, GPU, AI, and imaging performance. The chipset is anticipated to power devices from leading brands such as Poco, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others.

Technological Enhancements and Expected Releases

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset boasts a Kryo CPU with a ramped-up clock speed, an Adreno GPU with an enhanced graphics performance, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Furthermore, it includes a Snapdragon X62 modem, Qualcomm AI Engine, and an 18-bit triple camera ISP for superior camera performance. Among the smartphones expected to benefit from the new chipset are the Poco F5, Realme GT Neo 5 SE, Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Moto Razr 50, Nokia 7610 5G, and iQOO Z9.