Phasmophobia’s 2024 Roadmap: New Maps, Major Updates, and a Path to Full Launch

Phasmophobia, the acclaimed co-op horror game from Kinetic Games, has released its much-anticipated 2024 roadmap. The roadmap, which is devoid of predicted dates, promises a host of updates, map reworks, and a game-changing ‘Horror 2.0’ update, all leading up to the full 1.0 launch.

From Lighthouse to Farmhouses: Map Expansions and Reworks

The roadmap reveals a new map, Point Hope, themed around a lighthouse. This unique addition to the game’s locations offers a novel gameplay experience with its circular rooms and strategic hiding spots. Furthermore, two of the game’s existing maps, Bleasdale and Grafton, will undergo significant reworks to enhance their realism and thematic elements, providing players with a refreshed and enriched gaming experience.

The Journey to Version 1.0

The updates for 2024 are part of the ramp-up to the game’s full 1.0 launch. Leading up to this milestone, the game will see three major updates, including a lighting overhaul, new tasks, changes to the rewards system, and an overhauled player model. But the most awaited is the ‘Horror 2.0’ update, the last major milestone before the game exits early access. This update will feature a complete overhaul to ghost models, hunting mechanics, events, interactions, and the introduction of a hallucination system, making Phasmophobia more immersive and spine-chilling than ever.

Continued Development Post 1.0 Launch

Even with the game’s 1.0 launch, Kinetic Games’ commitment to Phasmophobia remains unwavering. The developers plan to continue introducing new equipment, ghosts, and locations, ensuring the game stays fresh and continues to deliver heart-stopping thrills to its dedicated player base.

With over half a million user reviews and a strong 96% Steam rating, it’s clear that Phasmophobia has a strong foothold in the Steam co-op horror game landscape. The 2024 roadmap, far from being a final destination, seems more of a promise of a thrilling ride ahead.