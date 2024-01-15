en English
China

Persona 5: The Phantom X Swerves into a Parallel Universe

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Persona 5: The Phantom X Swerves into a Parallel Universe

Unveiling a new chapter in the Persona gaming universe, the imminent mobile spin-off, Persona 5: The Phantom X, promises to deviate from the traditional norms. The Phantom X, despite boasting familiar characters and personas, seems to navigate a universe different from the original Persona 5, challenging the expectations of the series’ fans.

A Parallel Universe Beckons

Information shared by user chewingsoul on X, the erstwhile Twitter, and insights gleaned from a recent stream suggest the game is poised to break the narrative continuity of the original. Instead, it embarks on an exploration of a ‘parallel world’ scenario, further evidenced by in-game footage showcasing novel characters and personas.

A striking detail adding fuel to the speculation is the static interruptions and the replacement of the pivotal character Joker with a new one, codenamed WONDER. These elements have stirred a buzz in the Persona community, with the majority acknowledging the plausibility of a parallel universe setting.

Interweaving Characters Across The Series

Apart from the parallel universe theory, another attractive proposition is the game’s inclusion of characters from all mainline Persona games. This significant deviation could potentially introduce a fresh dynamic to the game, blending the familiarity of the old with the intrigue of the new.

Some fans speculate that a hint towards this new setting could have been subtly dropped in Persona 5 Strikers by the character Lavena, further intensifying the anticipation.

Uncertain Release and Sequel Speculations

While The Phantom X has already seen its third closed beta test in China, its release in Western countries remains uncertain. The game’s development as a potential non-sequel might simplify the lore for the fans. Moreover, it has sparked conversations about another possible spin-off, Persona Grand Stage, which may also incorporate characters from across the series, further enriching the game’s universe.

As we wait for more concrete information, the speculations and theories around Persona 5: The Phantom X continue to grow, promising an exciting journey for the fans and the gaming community.

China Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

