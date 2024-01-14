en English
Gaming

Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players


By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players

In a delightful revelation for Black Desert Console enthusiasts, Pearl Abyss has rolled out a new event, promising exciting rewards and enhanced gaming experiences. Players now stand a chance to acquire one of three coveted Dream Horses: the elegant, airborne Arduanatt, the swift Diné, or the fiery Doom. Besides, those who already boast of a Dream Horse in their arsenal can seize this event to obtain 5 Mythical Censers, a pathway to awaken a superior tier Dream Horse.

Boosting Player Stats and Gear Score

There’s more in store for players, especially those who have crossed the level 56 threshold. They will be eligible to receive Vell’s Heart, a potent alchemy stone. Once equipped, this stone significantly boosts gear score and player stats, enabling gamers to gain an edge over their opponents.

Access to Top-Tier PvE Gear

Another highlight of this event is the opportunity to claim TET Blackstar Weaponry, a top-notch gear designed for Player versus Environment (PvE) content. These weapons are class-specific and call for unique enhancement materials. Alternatively, players can opt for 10x Dim Origin of Dark Hunger, a premium-grade enhancement material. All these rewards can be accessed via the game’s Challenge Menu.

Season Improvements and Location Updates

Running parallel to the event, Pearl Abyss has also brought forth Season Improvements, simplifying the enhancement process, and introducing a fresh Season Creation Ticket. Furthermore, the gaming company has updated locations like Calpheon Elvia and Gyfin Underground, thereby broadening the game world’s horizons.

Gaming


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

