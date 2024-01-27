Parallel Circles Announces 'Beat The Beats': A VR Rhythm Boxing Game

Virtual reality (VR) takes a jab at fitness with an intriguing blend of rhythm and boxing in the upcoming game, 'Beat The Beats,' developed and published by Parallel Circles. The game seamlessly integrates the intensity of boxing with the engaging appeal of rhythm games to offer an immersive experience unlike any other. Through the game, players can utilise real boxing moves such as jabs, crosses, uppercuts, and rolls, all channeled in sync with a dynamic soundtrack.

Unboxing the Gameplay

Beat The Beats challenges players to climb leaderboards and progress through levels by performing these boxing movements in rhythm. The game's focus on natural boxing movements and a first-person perspective delivers a fresh, engaging boxing experience suited for novices and seasoned boxing enthusiasts alike. It doesn't just stop at the core gameplay. The game also includes daily challenges and offers players the ability to unlock new music genres, further enhancing the gameplay's diversity and appeal.

Stepping Up the Challenge

For those looking for an even more competitive edge, Beat The Beats includes 'B-Side' tracks for each level. These tracks, significantly more difficult than their counterparts, provide an extra challenge for players, pushing their skills to the limit.

A Peek into the Future

Players eager to experience this rhythm boxing game can get a taste of it during the Steam Next Fest running from February 5-12. The game will be available for a free demo on Steam VR. Looking ahead, a full release is planned for later in the year on both Steam VR and PSVR2, broadening its accessibility to a wider gaming audience.