Panenka: Sheffield’s New Gaming Venue Redefines Social Gaming Experience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Sheffield’s New Era Square, a bustling hub known for its diverse entertainment options, welcomes a new addition to its landscape: Panenka, an innovative social gaming venue. With its expansive two-floor layout and state-of-the-art gaming technology, Panenka aims to redefine the social gaming experience for its visitors.

A Blend of Digital and Traditional Gaming

Evolving beyond standard arcade games, Panenka is sowing the seeds of a gaming revolution, offering a potent mix of digital and traditional gaming experiences. From augmented reality (AR) enhanced darts to pool tables, shuffleboard, and cutting-edge VR pods, the venue promises to cater to all gaming enthusiasts. To ensure an immersive experience, the venue is equipped with 35 screens, ensuring players remain at the heart of the action.

A Comprehensive Social Experience

More than just a gaming venue, Panenka is poised to become a social hotspot. Each of its two floors is equipped with a fully-stocked bar, allowing patrons to unwind with their favourite beverages between gaming sessions. The establishment also offers an extensive food menu, catering to diverse tastes and preferences, including options for children.

Exclusive Offerings

Aiming to provide an unparalleled gaming experience, Panenka offers premium gaming options such as unique VR pods that can accommodate up to four players simultaneously. These pods can be booked on an hourly basis, allowing groups to enjoy an uninterrupted gaming spree. For those seeking an extra touch of exclusivity, the venue offers VIP packages that include room hires and venue hiring, along with three VIP karaoke booths.

With its innovative gaming options, comprehensive social amenities, and exclusive offerings, Panenka is set to transform Sheffield’s New Era Square into a gaming haven, promising an exciting and immersive experience for its visitors.

Gaming United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

