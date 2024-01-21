Palworld's Success Stained by Pokémon Plagiarism Accusations

In a startling display of success, Palworld, a burgeoning multiplayer monster-collecting game, has sold a staggering 2 million copies within the first 24 hours of its early access release. The game's popularity soared to such heights that it secured the tenth spot on Steam's 'most played games' chart, boasting a whopping 855,706 concurrent players. Yet, amidst the celebratory clamor, a storm of controversy brews around Palworld, accusing it of being a mere clone of the globally renowned Pokémon franchise.

Accusations of Plagiarism

Voices on social media platforms, predominantly from Pokémon fans, have raised critical eyebrows at Palworld for what they perceive as a flagrant imitation of Pokémon designs. The depth of the controversy has prompted one user to contemplate creating a thread devoted to scrutinizing the likenesses. LuxxArt, a known artist, chimed in on the debate, arguing that while Palworld isn't attempting to deceive players, it is indeed reaping the benefits of the outrage, and its reliance on a successful Intellectual Property (IP) smacks of laziness.

Alleged Use of AI and Silence from the Developers

The controversy took a sharper turn when Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe's tweet on employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to spawn similar creatures came to light. The Pokémon fans construed this as a tactic to dodge copyright infringement, thereby inflaming the situation further. Yet, in the face of these allegations, both Pocketpair and The Pokémon Company have maintained an unsettling silence, choosing not to release any public statements.

Technical Challenges and the Role of Epic Games

In the wake of the unexpected surge in its player base, Palworld found itself grappling with technical challenges, necessitating an emergency update to the Epic Games backend. Epic Games' involvement in managing the immense volume of concurrent players has been instrumental in keeping the game running smoothly. Amidst the controversy, Eurogamer, the platform that hosted the review of Palworld, continues to extend its welcome to gamers of all stripes.

While Palworld basks in the glory of its skyrocketing popularity, the looming question of its originality and the alleged use of AI to circumvent copyright issues casts a long, uncertain shadow over its future. As the gaming community awaits responses from Pocketpair and The Pokémon Company, the debate rages on, and the final verdict remains to be seen.