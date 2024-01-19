Palworld Shatters Records with Million Copies Sold on Launch Day

Palworld, an innovative game developed by Pocketpair, has achieved a remarkable feat by selling over one million copies on its launch day. The game, likened to the popular franchise Pokemon but with a twist of weaponry, has garnered an impressive figure of over one million 'Pal Tamers' within a span of eight hours from its release. Worth noting, this number reflects the actual sales, not merely the count of players who have sampled the game.

Overwhelming Response Leads to Server Instability

The unexpected surge of players has led to server instability issues, causing some disruption in the gameplay. The developers have acknowledged the overwhelming response and have assured their player base that they are diligently working to resolve the server problems. In the interim, they have provided valuable tips to players on how to attempt to connect to the game during these periods of instability.

Impressive Player Count on Multiple Platforms

Palworld's peak concurrent player count on Steam clocked in at over 370,000, a significant number in itself. Yet, considering the game's availability on Xbox Series and through the Xbox Game Pass, which boasts over 33 million subscribers, the actual number of players engaging with the game is potentially much higher. The game's availability on multiple platforms undoubtedly broadens its reach and amplifies its success.

Pocketpair Anticipates Further Growth

Pocketpair has expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the game's exceptional reception. Despite the initial server hitches, the optimistic creators anticipate further growth of the game. The unique blend of cute, familiar creatures set in brutal, survivalist conditions has evidently struck a chord with players, making Palworld one of the biggest game releases of the year.