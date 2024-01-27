Palworld Players Discover New Trick to Acquire Rare Pals

In an open-world survival game, every trick counts. Players of the increasingly popular Palworld, developed by Pocket Pair, Inc., have discovered an ingenious method to acquire new Pals - the game's distinctive creatures - from the Black Marketeer, a non-player character (NPC) in the game. The technique involves capturing the Black Marketeer using Pal Spheres, the game's version of Poke Balls, and bringing him to the player's base. This action refreshes the NPC's stock of Pals every time he respawns, giving players access to a selection of rare Pals not commonly found in the game world.

Capturing the Elusive Black Marketeer

The Black Marketeer is a formidable character with a high level of 40 and a robust weapon - a minigun. His capture requires players to be well-prepared with high-level Pals capable of battling high-health enemies. Unlike standard characters, the Black Marketeer offers a unique challenge and reward. There are 12 such characters scattered across the Palapagos Islands in the game, each one a potential goldmine of rare Pals.

Palworld: A Blend of Familiarity and Innovation

Palworld's premise of using creatures for more than just battles has led to comparisons with 'Pokemon with guns.' However, the game allows players to catch not only Pals but also human characters, pushing the boundaries of traditional gameplay. Palworld's popularity is steadily rising, with the game available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One since its release on January 19, 2024.

Looking Towards the Future

Palworld's future updates are expected to introduce new features such as player versus player (PvP) combat, raid bosses, crossplay, and potentially new Pals to capture. These updates are set to keep the gaming community engaged, ensuring that Palworld's popularity continues to grow.