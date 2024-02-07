Palworld Players Deploy Building Trick to Amass Large Pal Army

Within the captivating universe of Palworld, a unique fusion of monster-catching and open-world survival, players have ingeniously circumvented the game's cap on the number of Pals—creature companions one can have in their party. The strategy, both novel and effective, hinges on the game's building mechanics, enabling players to command a vast Pal army on the battlefield to vanquish formidable bosses.

Advertisment

Unleashing the Pal Army

The strategy's brilliance lies in its simplicity and utilization of the game's mechanics. Players deploy a Palbox, typically employed to establish a base, anywhere in the world, spawning multiple Pals. This approach allows players to effectively overwhelm the bosses with sheer numbers, stunlocking them into submission.

Strengths and Limitations

Advertisment

While this tactic is incredibly potent, particularly when players deploy Pals with strengths counteracting the bosses' weaknesses, it's not without limitations. Building too close to bosses is restricted, and the strategy proves fruitless in caves or instances. Moreover, the potential risk of Pals sustaining injuries requiring medical supplies for healing is a significant consideration. Despite these obstacles, the strategy has added a compelling layer of choice and variation to the gameplay.

A New Chapter in Palworld

Developed and published by Pocket Pair Inc., Palworld was released on January 19, 2024, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It has swiftly amassed a substantial player base, with gamers worldwide enthralled by its open-world nature and the opportunity to unearth niche mechanics, bugs, and glitches. The discovery of this building trick represents the players' creativity and the game's dynamic, responsive environment, further solidifying Palworld's standing as a standout in the gaming landscape.