Palworld Battling a Bug: Memory Wiping Medicine Decreases Catch Rate

Survival game Palworld is currently grappling with a bug that's causing ripples in the player community. The bug is associated with an important item called Memory Wiping Medicine, a tool traditionally used to alter character's stats as players progress through the game. However, due to the bug, the use of this item is now leading to a decrease in the character's catch rate, a crucial element in the gameplay.

Pocketpair Acknowledges the Bug

The game's developer, Pocketpair, has acknowledged this troubling issue. In an official announcement, they've advised their players to steer clear of the Memory Wiping Medicine until a comprehensive fix is rolled out. This announcement, shared through a Discord post, has been met with a flurry of reactions from Palworld's dedicated players.

The Crafting Process of Memory Wiping Medicine

The crafting process of Memory Wiping Medicine is a complex one, involving specific items, an Electric Medicine Workbench, and a Power Generator. Given the current circumstances, players are recommended to hold off on this crafting process until the bug is resolved. This has, understandably, added a layer of adversity to their gaming experience.

Addressing the Situation

Pocketpair is committed to addressing this issue head-on. They are currently working on a patch that will rectify the problem associated with the Memory Wiping Medicine. In addition, they plan to update the guide that mentions this item once the patch has been released and it's safe for use again. This proactive approach demonstrates Pocketpair's dedication to providing a seamless gaming experience for its players.