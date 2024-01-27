Palworld Battles Technical Glitches Amidst Soaring Popularity

Palworld, a gaming sensation that has taken the world by storm despite being in its early stages, has been grappling with persistent technical difficulties. The most prominent among these is an infinite loading screen bug that has frustrated players trying to login. Despite the release of a new update intended to rectify the problem, the issue continues to persist, leaving many players stranded on the loading screen.

The Developer's Response

Pocketpair, the game's developer, acknowledged the bug and swiftly launched an update to address it. The developer also requested players to report successful logins to aid in the troubleshooting process. In an announcement on their Discord server, Pocketpair admitted the problem was not entirely resolved and expressed their gratitude for the players' patience and support. The developer also extended an apology for the inconvenience caused by the bug.

Impressive Sales Amidst Technical Challenges

Despite these technical issues, Palworld's popularity has not waned. The game has sold over 8 million copies and recently hit a new peak with 2,101,867 concurrent players. The game, available on PC and Xbox, including Game Pass, offers players the option to rent a private server.

Future Developments and Partnerships

While Pocketpair is currently focused on fixing the game's problems, they have also shared an early access roadmap for future developments. This includes plans for new features and additions such as Player versus Player (PvP) and new creatures. In a move that has intrigued the gaming community, Pocketpair has also announced a collaboration with Klab to co-develop a mobile game. It is yet to be confirmed whether this new venture will be an extension of Palworld.