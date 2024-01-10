en English
Gaming

Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Anticipation is building for the launch of Palworld, a forthcoming monster collecting and battling game that introduces a fresh twist to the genre, popularized by the Pokémon franchise. The game playfully tagged as ‘Pokémon with guns,’ deviates from the traditional turn-based combat to real-time battles and incorporates the use of firearms by both the player and the creatures, known as ‘pals.’

Unique Game Mechanics

These pals can be outfitted with their own arsenals and even control small tanks, adding a layer of unpredictability to the battles. Palworld is set to offer an open-world survival crafting game experience for up to 32 players, featuring over 100 unique pals to collect and take on against other players and powerful field bosses.

Launch Details

Palworld is slated to launch on January 19, 2024, and will be accessible on Xbox, Windows PC, and Steam platforms. In a strategic move expected to bolster its player base, the game will be available for free from day one to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Early Access Phase

The game’s initial release will be in early access form, allowing the developers, Pocketpair, to collect player feedback and make necessary tweaks. This early access phase is anticipated to last at least a year, during which the development team will focus on game balance, bugs, and other issues.

Palworld’s debut in the gaming market is part of the larger trend of monster collecting games that aim to replicate the success of the Pokémon series while providing new gameplay mechanics and features.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

