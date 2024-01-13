en English
Overwatch 2’s Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
In a ground-breaking move, Overwatch 2 is poised to revolutionize its ninth season with a significant competitive gameplay update. This pivot introduces a self-heal passive ability for Tank and Damage heroes, aligning them with the Support class, which currently enjoys this capability.

A Step Towards Equilibrium

The self-heal for Tank and Damage heroes will be a more subdued variant compared to the Support heroes’ robust 15 points per second healing rate. This rate kicks in after a two-second damage hiatus, thus ensuring a fair balance across all hero categories.

Empowering Individual Heroes

Game Director Aaron Keller of Overwatch 2’s development team shed light on this initiative in a Director’s Take blog post. Keller explained the rationale behind the move: to provide non-Support heroes with greater self-sufficiency and lessen the strain on Support heroes to uphold team vitality.

Reducing Reliance on Team Synergy

The overarching aim of these modifications is to reduce the reliance on team synergy, strategic play, and skill, thereby amplifying the influence of individual players’ performance on match outcomes. The team recognizes that the game can be especially vexing during instances of subpar teamwork, and these changes are designed to alleviate the frustrations borne of ineffective allies.

Envisioning the Future of Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s development team envisions a significant evolution of the game over the next few years. This progression will incorporate new heroes and maps, alongside novel systems and features such as map voting, and comprehensive overhauls to the competitive framework and hero balance.

The advent of the ‘Quicker Play’ experimental mode earlier this week signals the inauguration of these ambitious modifications. The Overwatch 2 community’s reception of these changes remains to be seen, but the anticipation is palpable.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

