Overwatch 2 Tests New Quick Play Dynamics with 'Quick Play: Hacked - Quicker Play'

Overwatch 2 is set to introduce a temporary modification to its Quick Play mode this weekend, christened 'Quick Play: Hacked - Quicker Play'. This novel mode will feature accelerated capture speeds, payloads, and respawn times, with the objective of facilitating more team fights, more games, and the exploration of new strategies by players. This initiative forms part of an experimental approach to game modifications, where alterations will be applied periodically and be available for a finite duration.

Experimenting with Gameplay

The purpose of these ephemeral changes is twofold: to gather player feedback on prospective gameplay enhancements and to provide a fresh experience that diverges from the traditional Overwatch gameplay. Players who prefer the standard Quick Play ruleset can still access it by setting up a custom game.

Event Duration

The event commences on January 12 and concludes on January 14. Players are urged to participate and share their insights on the experience, as well as their suggestions for future modifications to the Quick Play format.

Impact on Competitive Play and Arcade

Importantly, this limited-time mode will not affect Competitive Play or Arcade. Blizzard uses this mode to explore innovative ways to modify core Quick Play gameplay and gather player feedback. The changes will only apply to players in Role Queue and Open Queue Quick Play modes and will revert to standard after January 14.

With the potential for similar changes to be implemented in future updates, the gaming community awaits with bated breath. Overwatch 2 continues its commitment to exploring new and enjoyable ways to alter core Quick Play gameplay, thereby ensuring an ever-evolving and engaging gaming experience.