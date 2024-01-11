en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Overwatch 2 Tests New Quick Play Dynamics with ‘Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Overwatch 2 Tests New Quick Play Dynamics with ‘Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play’

Overwatch 2 is set to introduce a temporary modification to its Quick Play mode this weekend, christened ‘Quick Play: Hacked – Quicker Play’. This novel mode will feature accelerated capture speeds, payloads, and respawn times, with the objective of facilitating more team fights, more games, and the exploration of new strategies by players. This initiative forms part of an experimental approach to game modifications, where alterations will be applied periodically and be available for a finite duration.

Experimenting with Gameplay

The purpose of these ephemeral changes is twofold: to gather player feedback on prospective gameplay enhancements and to provide a fresh experience that diverges from the traditional Overwatch gameplay. Players who prefer the standard Quick Play ruleset can still access it by setting up a custom game.

Event Duration

The event commences on January 12 and concludes on January 14. Players are urged to participate and share their insights on the experience, as well as their suggestions for future modifications to the Quick Play format.

Impact on Competitive Play and Arcade

Importantly, this limited-time mode will not affect Competitive Play or Arcade. Blizzard uses this mode to explore innovative ways to modify core Quick Play gameplay and gather player feedback. The changes will only apply to players in Role Queue and Open Queue Quick Play modes and will revert to standard after January 14.

With the potential for similar changes to be implemented in future updates, the gaming community awaits with bated breath. Overwatch 2 continues its commitment to exploring new and enjoyable ways to alter core Quick Play gameplay, thereby ensuring an ever-evolving and engaging gaming experience.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
17 mins ago
Minecraft Legends Seals Content Development with Final Event 'Snow vs Snouts'
Minecraft Legends, the celebrated sandbox game, has unveiled its final event, ‘Snow vs Snouts,’ marking a pivotal moment in its content development journey. The event introduces a novel challenge, tasking players with the demolition of piglin bases using an upgraded Redstone launcher. This enhanced weapon boasts speedier cooldowns, rapid construction and deconstruction, and a powerful
Minecraft Legends Seals Content Development with Final Event 'Snow vs Snouts'
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
1 hour ago
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
Disney Lorcana's 'Into the Inklands' to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero
1 hour ago
Disney Lorcana's 'Into the Inklands' to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero
Annihilape Joins Pokemon Go in the Upcoming Raging Battles Event
31 mins ago
Annihilape Joins Pokemon Go in the Upcoming Raging Battles Event
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
45 mins ago
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
1 hour ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
2 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
4 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
5 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
6 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
7 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
8 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
8 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
9 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
9 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app