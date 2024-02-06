OneVerse Acquires Spartan Poker in a Strategic Move Amidst Gaming Sector Challenges

In a strategic move to fortify its metaverse and gaming technology capabilities, OneVerse has acquired the online poker start-up Spartan Poker. This acquisition forms a part of OneVerse's ambitious merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy, which has earmarked approximately $120 million for future acquisitions within the next three months.

Challenges in the Gaming Sector

The gaming sector has been grappling with a hefty 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and customer retention issues, posing significant challenges to players in the industry. Despite these hurdles, OneVerse is steadfast in its expansion targets. The acquisition comes as a beacon of hope amidst the turmoil, particularly for Spartan Poker, which had previously laid off about 40 percent of its workforce due to the new tax regime.

A Boost for Spartan Poker

Established in 2014 by Amin Rozani, Sameer Rattonsey, and Peter Abraham, Spartan Poker has grown to amass over 2 million registered users. The platform reports a consolidated revenue of approximately 200 crore ($27 million USD approximately) over the past two years. With this acquisition, Spartan Poker's management team will continue in their current roles, driving growth and value creation for the online poker platform.

Fusing Creativity with Technological Expertise

OneVerse CEO, E Paul Micheal, views this acquisition as a milestone towards innovating the gaming industry. The goal is to blend Spartan's creative offerings with OneVerse's technological capabilities to craft an expanded gaming portfolio. The acquisition also aligns with OneVerse's commitment to pioneering groundbreaking experiences in the gaming landscape, opening up new opportunities for creativity and technological advancements.