Old World’s New DLC: Wonders and Dynasties Enhances Strategic Gameplay

The historical 4X strategy game Old World, a brainchild of Civilization 4’s lead designer Soren Johnson, has introduced a substantial DLC expansion named Wonders and Dynasties. Developed by Mohawk Games, this addition expands the gaming horizon by introducing 120 historical characters, unique leaders with special traits, and eight wonders of the ancient world.

A Strategic Evolution

Wonders and Dynasties takes the game’s depth and strategic possibilities to a new level. The DLC offers a hybrid experience, blending hex-based gameplay reminiscent of Civilization 6 and character-driven narratives akin to Crusader Kings 3. The expansion introduces new dynastic leaders, over 100 dynasty-related events, and various wonders that offer special bonuses or units, thus enriching the player’s strategic arsenal.

Availability and Pricing

The DLC is now available on several platforms including Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the launch, the DLC and the base game Old World are being offered at discounted prices across these platforms. This move not only extends the range of 4X strategy experiences available to PC gamers but also heightens the anticipation for the forthcoming release of Civilization 7.

Gameplay Enrichments

The DLC introduces 30 new dynastic leaders, each with unique abilities and traits that add new challenges and opportunities to the game. Alongside, it also features eight new wonders of the ancient world, 21 additional character traits, and 100 new dynasty-related events. With these enrichments, Wonders and Dynasties offers players 120 extra historical characters to interact with, taking the immersive gaming experience to a new level.