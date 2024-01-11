en English
Gaming

Old School Runescape Player Dedicates 149 Hours to Obtain Rocky Raccoon with Farming-Only Account

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Old School Runescape Player Dedicates 149 Hours to Obtain Rocky Raccoon with Farming-Only Account

In the realm of Old School Runescape, a player, known only by their moniker, IcarusLives, has achieved a feat of dedication and determination that has left the gaming community in awe. This player has managed to secure the coveted skilling pet, Rocky the raccoon, through a remarkable and unconventional approach. The pursuit of this virtual pet involved an intense commitment of over 149 hours, spent exclusively in the Sorceress’s Garden mini-game, in a single-minded quest to enhance their farming skill.

The Journey of a ‘Farmer Pure’

Old School Runescape offers gamers the opportunity to master a variety of skills, but IcarusLives chose a different path. They decided to play as a ‘farmer pure’, an uncommon style where a player focuses solely on increasing their farming experience points (XP). This meant that despite the Sorceress’s Garden offering both farming and thieving XP, IcarusLives solely concentrated on the former, turning a blind eye to any other potential skill increase.

The Unorthodox Method

In an unorthodox yet strategic move, IcarusLives leveraged the Winter Garden, a part of the Sorceress’s Garden mini-game, to pick Sq’irk fruits, which granted 30 farming XP per fruit. The player chose to drop the fruit after picking it, avoiding the process of turning it into juice, which would have incidentally increased their thieving XP. This method, while unique, was considerably inefficient from a farming XP standpoint. IcarusLives garnered only 949,760 farming XP as opposed to the 4,748,000 thieving XP that could have been achieved had the fruits been used to make juice.

Community Reaction

The Old School Runescape community reacted with both astonishment and respect for IcarusLives’ commitment and patience. It was not just the hours spent in-game that garnered admiration but also the additional layer of difficulty that the player willingly undertook by participating in the Winter Garden, which lacks plugin support, thus making the task even more challenging. IcarusLives’ unwavering dedication to maintaining the purity of their farming-only character has indeed earned them a special place in the annals of the game’s history.

