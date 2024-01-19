Obsidian's Avowed RPG: An Epic Adventure in the Mysterious Living Lands Awaits

As the clock ticks towards the fall release of Obsidian Entertainment's fantasy RPG, Avowed, anticipation builds for an immersive journey into the Living Lands - a part of Eora, a world brimming with vibrant ecosystems, sentient beings, and enigmatic secrets. The game's art director, Matt Hansen, paints a vivid picture of a 'colorful, vibrant, strange' world, with landscapes ranging from barren deserts to lush forests and fiery volcanic biomes.

A New Adventure in Eora

The world of Eora first made its appearance in the critically acclaimed Pillars of Eternity. This time, players will traverse the Living Lands - an island teeming with bustling port towns, rolling hills, peculiar flora, and a variety of ecosystems inhabited by creatures like sentient mushrooms and lizard-like Xaurips.

Combat and Choices

In Avowed, every choice matters. The game emphasizes player autonomy, not just in narrative decisions but also in combat. A wide array of weapons and magic are at the player's disposal, offering the flexibility to switch loadouts on the fly. The gameplay demo released by Obsidian showcases the dynamic combat system, along with the weapon variety and moral decision-making integral to the game's narrative.

Companions and Consequences

Companions form a crucial aspect of the journey. The first companion introduced is Kai, a Coastal Aumaua and former soldier, who aids the player in navigating the Living Lands. Players will embark on an epic quest to investigate rumors of a spreading plague and unearth an ancient secret threatening to wreak havoc. Avowed continues Obsidian's tradition of deep thematic games where player choices carry significant consequences.

Avowed is set to arrive on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass, in Fall 2024. The gameplay trailer narrated by Kai provides a tantalizing glimpse of the richly detailed world players can expect to explore.