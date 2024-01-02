NVIDIA Unveils a Custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Graphics Card

NVIDIA, the global technology giant, has unveiled a bespoke GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card. This exclusive edition, inspired by the Arasaka organization—a prominent entity in the Cyberpunk 2077 game—marks a departure from the conventional yellow and black color scheme associated with previous Cyberpunk 2077-themed graphics cards. Instead, it boasts a sleek black and chrome aesthetic, bringing a new visual dimension to this line of specialized gaming hardware.

NVIDIA’s Continued Affinity for Cyberpunk 2077

This announcement is not the first instance of NVIDIA’s affinity for the Cyberpunk 2077 theme. The tech giant has already introduced the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Cyberpunk 2077 Editions, underlining the popularity of the game’s theme among gamers and NVIDIA’s commitment to delivering immersive gaming experiences. The recently unveiled GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition follows this tradition, further cementing NVIDIA’s reputation for creating themed graphics cards that resonate with the gaming community.

Exclusive Availability in the Chinese Market

The GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, however, is not available for purchase. Instead, NVIDIA has chosen to distribute this custom graphics card exclusively through a giveaway in the Chinese market. The competition, which commenced in mid-December and concluded on January 2, required participants to display their creative prowess by crafting Cyberpunk 2077-themed music and sharing it on social media. Winners of the competition stand to receive not just the coveted graphics card, but also special clothing, mouse pads, and more. All details pertaining to this giveaway were made available on Bilibili, a well-known video-sharing platform in China.

Anticipated Performance and Future Plans

The RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is expected to deliver enhanced gaming performance, in line with NVIDIA’s consistent focus on improving user experience. The company has also hinted at the upcoming release of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, which is set to include 16GB of GDDR6X memory operating at 23Gbps. This development suggests that NVIDIA is not only dedicated to producing themed graphics cards but is also committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology.