Nordcurrent Acquires Cinemaware's Titles in Strategic Move to Boost PC and Console Gaming Business

In a strategic move to fortify its standing in the PC and console gaming sector, mobile games company Nordcurrent has acquired the title portfolio of Cinemaware from Starbreeze Entertainment. This acquisition, which includes classic titles such as Defender of the Crown, Wings, and S.D.I., is a key component of Nordcurrent's plan to amplify its PC games publishing division, a business unit that was established less than three years ago.

Nordcurrent's Strategic Acquisition

Victoria Trofimova, the CEO of Nordcurrent, has stressed the significance of this acquisition in the company's journey to establish a strong business unit for PC and console games. Trofimova stated that the incorporation of Cinemaware's legendary titles into Nordcurrent's portfolio is a pivotal step in this direction. She also indicated that the company is exploring opportunities to remaster these games for contemporary audiences, thereby broadening the appeal of their offerings.

Cinemaware's Historical Significance

Founded in 1986, Cinemaware has a storied history within the gaming industry. Despite becoming defunct in 1991, the brand experienced a revival between 2000 and 2005. Starbreeze Entertainment acquired the intellectual property rights of Cinemaware in 2016. The brand is renowned for its classic titles, which are now set to enrich Nordcurrent's portfolio.

Continued Expansion

This acquisition of Cinemaware's titles is not Nordcurrent's first strategic purchase aimed at expansion. A little over two months ago, the company bought River End Games, a studio based in Gothenburg. Both acquisitions underscore Nordcurrent's intent to fortify its position in the gaming industry and expand its range of offerings.