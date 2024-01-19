Noah and Mio Amiibo Set from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Now Available

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has expanded beyond the digital realm and into the collectibles market with the release of a special Amiibo two-pack. The pack features Noah and Mio, the beloved characters from Monolith Soft's critically acclaimed action-RPG trilogy. The set became available on January 19, at a price tag of $40, greeted with enthusiasm by fans and collectors alike.

Advertisment

A Premium Investment

Standing above the typical pricing for Amiibo figures, which usually falls at $16 for a single figure or $30 for a pair, this special set is priced higher. However, considering the immense popularity of the Xenoblade Chronicles series and the tendency of Amiibo figures to sell out quickly and escalate in value in the secondary market, the initial investment may very well be justified for enthusiasts and collectors.

Available at Select Retailers

Advertisment

The Noah and Mio Amiibo set can be found at retailers like Best Buy and GameStop, with Amazon also offering the item intermittently. The launch of the set coincided with a fresh game update, Version 2.2.0, which adds extra features and exclusive clothing items for the characters in the game when the amiibo figures are used.

Other Amiibo Figures on the Market

For those seeking other Amiibo collectibles, the market offers several options at or near retail price. These include the Tears of the Kingdom Zelda Amiibo available at GameStop, the Tears of the Kingdom Link figure and a Bowser Amiibo at Amazon, and the Metroid Dread two-pack.