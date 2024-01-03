Nintendo’s New Year Sale: ‘This War of Mine’ at Unprecedented 95% Discount

The virtual shelves of the Nintendo eShop are laden with post-holiday offerings, ushering in the New Year with substantial discounts on top-rated games. These savings are part of Nintendo’s ongoing New Year’s sale, featuring up to 75% off on 103 Switch games in North America and 67 in Europe, all boasting a commendable score of 9/10 or higher. The sale, which runs until January 14, 2024, is expected to be further sweetened with more Mario-related content throughout the year.

Unprecedented Discount on ‘This War of Mine’

Among the discounted games, one deal stands out – a staggering 95% off on the critically acclaimed game, ‘This War of Mine’. Launched in 2014, the game offers a refreshing deviation from conventional warfare games by casting players as civilians grappling with survival amid the chaos of war. The game’s immersive experience has earned it an impressive 83-rating and a loyal following of gamers worldwide.

During the New Year’s sale, ‘This War of Mine’, normally priced at £35.99, can be snagged for a mere £1.79. This exceptional offer is available until Saturday, January 13, 2024.

An Unique Gaming Narrative

‘This War of Mine’ aims to present the grim realities of war from a non-combatant’s perspective. Players face stark challenges, including scarcity of food and medicine, and the looming threat of snipers and hostile forces. The game’s narrative, far from the glorified representation of war often seen in video games, underscores the harsh and often overlooked experiences of civilians in war zones.

How to Avail the Offer

Interested gamers can avail of this unprecedented discount on ‘This War of Mine’ by visiting the Nintendo eShop website or directly through their Nintendo Switch. As video game enthusiasts look forward to a promising lineup of releases in 2024, this deal offers a chance to experience a unique narrative at a bargain price.