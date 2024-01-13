Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios

Nintendo, a household name in the gaming industry, is reportedly on the brink of a strategic shift. The company, famed for its guarded approach towards its intellectual properties (IPs), is now reaching out to external studios for game development on their rumored upcoming console, the Switch 2. This marks a significant departure from their established practice of developing first-party games through their internal teams such as Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development (Nintendo EPD).

Collaborative Future

In what seems to be a calculated move, Nintendo is said to be in discussions with at least three new studios to potentially work on Nintendo’s first-party IPs. This isn’t the first time Nintendo is opening its doors to external collaborators. Notable partnerships in the past with third-party studios such as Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, WayForward, and Grezzo have yielded some memorable games. However, the intention now is to expand this list of collaborators, potentially inviting fresh perspectives to their beloved franchises.

A Strategic Shift

Chris Dring of GamesIndustry, who first reported these developments, emphasized that Nintendo is not merely looking to publish independent games. The gaming giant is actively seeking partners to develop games based on its own brands, marking a distinct shift in strategy. The company’s selective and considered approach to collaboration focuses on studios that have a deep understanding and connection with the IPs they’re working with.

Impact on the Gaming Landscape

This shift in Nintendo’s approach to game development could have significant implications for the gaming universe. The move indicates a recognition of the growing importance of independent games and a desire to diversify the titles available at launch with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. By opening up its iconic franchises to carefully chosen studios, Nintendo is potentially setting the stage for an expanded access to diverse games for players. The company’s next-generation system is expected to arrive this year, and as Nintendo prepares for launch, the gaming world is eagerly watching to see how this new strategy unfolds.