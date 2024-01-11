Nintendo Leaker Hints at New Game Boy Advance Titles for Switch Online

In a recent cryptic tweet, reputable Nintendo leaker Pyoro_X has set the gaming community abuzz with speculation. The tweet, alluding to Game Boy Advance (GBA) titles, has sparked anticipation for potential new additions to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service. Having a proven track record of accurate Nintendo leaks, Pyoro_X’s hint is taken seriously by gamers and industry insiders alike.

Pattern of Nintendo Unveilings

Nintendo typically unveils new NSO titles on Thursday evenings, a trend that fans have keenly observed. The recent tweet, stating “GBA this time,” hints at this pattern’s continuation. Previously announced titles for the NSO service include ‘Kirby and the Amazing Mirror’, ‘Fire Emblem’, ‘F-Zero Maximum Velocity’, and ‘Golden Sun’. The first two games are already accessible on the platform.

Speculations on Upcoming Releases

The gaming community is rife with speculation following the cryptic leak. There are strong indicators that either ‘Golden Sun’ or ‘F-Zero Maximum Velocity’, or possibly both, could be the next games to grace the NSO service. Both titles boast a robust fanbase, eagerly awaiting their potential release.

Hope for ‘Golden Sun’

Among the speculated games, ‘Golden Sun’, a highly regarded RPG, has been the center of attention. Developed by Camelot Studios, the game is renowned for its turn-based combat and unforgettable characters. Fans also hope for the availability of its sequel, ‘Golden Sun: The Lost Age’, which allows for data transfer from the first game. While there is no confirmation yet, the prospect has left gamers especially hopeful.

While the gaming community eagerly anticipates official confirmation from Nintendo, it is advised to take these leaks with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, the potential for new GBA titles on NSO is an exciting prospect, promising to enrich the gaming experience for Nintendo Switch users worldwide.