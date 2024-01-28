Nightingale's Pre-Launch Server Stress Test Scheduled for February 3rd

The highly-anticipated multiplayer survival game, Nightingale, is gearing up for its pre-launch activities with a server stress test slated for February 3rd. This game, an intriguing fusion of high fantasy elements and Victorian-era components, is set to release in Early Access on February 22nd.

A Specialized Stress Test

Designed to bypass the game's tutorial, the stress test will equip selected players with advanced gear, tools, and recipes. This arrangement is intended to simulate gameplay roughly 10 hours into the experience. The test will run for three hours, commencing at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

Participant Selection and Gameplay

Players chosen for the test will receive notifications on February 2nd. They can then download the game starting at 10:00 a.m. MT. This test will also permit immediate multiplayer sessions with friends and unrestricted building within the game. While the developers will furnish gameplay tips, any progress made during the test will not be carried forward to the final game.

Sharing the Experience

Participants will have the liberty to share their gameplay on social media, provided they disclose that it's from the server test. The developers may extend invitations to additional players during the testing period, and they encourage interested gamers to stay updated via the game's official Steam page.