NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game ‘Wonderers: Eternal World’

On the digital horizon of the gaming world, a thrilling new entrant is set to debut. Wonderers: Eternal World, a casual action battle game, is the latest creation from NGELGAMES, betrothed to be published by Smilegate. The two companies have previously garnered recognition for their critically acclaimed titles – Hero Cantare and Tower of God: Great Journey from NGELGAMES, and Crossfire, Epic Seven, and Lost Ark from Smilegate. Now, they are uniting their expertise to offer an immersive gaming experience that blends strategic gameplay, real-time action, and elemental abilities.

Wonderers: A Cross-Platform Battle Game

Designed to offer seamless gaming experiences across mobile and PC platforms, Wonderers is structured around real-time 4v4 matches. Players can either team up with friends or compete against other online players, engrossing themselves in the game’s dynamic battle environment. The primary objective is to accumulate gold that spontaneously spawns on the map. This gold serves a dual purpose – it can either be used to gain an upper hand in the game or to augment the characters’ abilities, introducing a layer of strategic decision-making.

Elemental Skills and Environment Interactions

The game also introduces skills based on five different elements – fire, water, wind, earth, and lightning. These elemental abilities heighten the overall gameplay by introducing a variety to the battles, making every match distinct and unpredictable. Furthermore, the Wonderers terrain is not just a backdrop but an active participant in the game. Players can cleverly use the environment to their advantage, either by camouflaging themselves or by pushing adversaries off cliffs.

Single-Player Roguelike Mode

While the multiplayer aspect of Wonderers is undoubtedly captivating, the developers have not overlooked solo gamers. The game incorporates a separate single-player roguelike mode, adding further depth to the gameplay. This mode is designed to offer a challenging yet rewarding experience, ensuring that Wonderers caters to a wide spectrum of gamers. More details about the game can be found on its official Global Website.