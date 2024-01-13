Next Battlefield Game to Rekindle Destructible Environments, Single-Player Mode

The upcoming installment in the iconic Battlefield series is reportedly refocusing on a classic feature of the franchise: destructible environments. This strategic pivot is seen as a response to player criticism of Battlefield 2042, which was perceived to have taken a step back in its offering of destructible landscapes. The studio at the helm of this change, Ripple Effect Studios, previously known as DICE LA, has advertised for a VFX director to breathe life into realistic and thrilling destruction effects, signaling a renewed emphasis on this beloved aspect of gameplay.

Resurrecting Destructibility

Ripple Effect Studios, recognized for its work on remastered maps for Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode that showcased greater destruction than the game’s main maps, is spearheading this initiative. The studio’s recent job posting for a VFX director indicates a priority on creating dynamic and realistic destruction effects. While the job listing doesn’t explicitly mention Battlefield, the implication is clear, given Ripple Effect’s significant contributions to the franchise.

Addressing Player Criticism

This development could mark a return to form for the Battlefield franchise, which experienced a dip in popularity following the release of Battlefield 2042. One of the game’s key criticisms was its lack of high-quality, destructible environments—a hallmark of the series that had been noticeably diminished. The return of this iconic feature in the new Battlefield game is expected to address this shortfall and cater to the series’ longstanding fans.

A Tale of Three Studios

Besides the renewed focus on destructibility, the next Battlefield game is also anticipated to feature a dedicated single-player mode. This mode is being developed by Ridgeline Games, under the guidance of Marcus Lehto, a co-creator of the famed Halo series. This represents a departure from Battlefield 2042, which lacked a single-player campaign. The creation of the next Battlefield game appears to be a collaborative effort involving three studios. EA DICE is said to be working on the core multiplayer mode, while Ripple Effect might be developing an additional mode, although this remains speculative. The focus on destructibility, coupled with the inclusion of a single-player mode, suggests a strategic reorientation aimed at rectifying the issues with Battlefield 2042 and satisfying the series’ loyal fanbase.