Business

Nexon Korea Slapped with Record Fine for Deceptive Practices

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Nexon Korea Slapped with Record Fine for Deceptive Practices

In a landmark ruling, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) of South Korea has slapped Nexon Korea Corp. with a hefty fine of 11.6 billion won (approximately $8.85 million) for deceptive business practices. The hefty penalty stems from irregularities related to the distribution of in-game items in two of Nexon’s popular titles, “MapleStory” and “Bubble Fighter”.

Breaking the Trust of Gamers

According to the FTC, between 2010 and 2021, Nexon Korea manipulated the odds associated with obtaining randomized items in these games without providing proper disclosure to the customers. This act of non-transparency, the FTC points out, is a direct violation of the Electronic Commerce Consumer Protection Act. To add salt to the wound, Nexon falsely announced in August 2011 that there had been no modifications to the item program, further eroding the trust of its loyal player base.

A Record-Breaking Fine

The 11.6 billion won fine is a record-breaking one, marking the highest amount ever imposed by the FTC for violations of the Electronic Commerce Consumer Protection Act. The regulator has accused Nexon of deliberately misleading customers with the intention of boosting sales. By withholding information on the adjustments to the odds of obtaining in-game items—an adjustment Nexon made hundreds of times during the period under scrutiny—the company successfully managed to keep the players in the dark while profiting off their ignorance.

The Financial Impact

Nexon’s actions were far from inconsequential with financial ramifications that reach into the billions of won. The revenue from MapleStory alone in 2020 was a staggering 560 billion won. Approximately 28 percent of the annual sales from this game can be attributed to the in-game item program, illustrating the massive financial scale of the deception.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

