New Year, New Games: Xbox Game Pass Refreshes Lineup for January 2024

As the new year unfolds, Microsoft swiftly brings a fresh lease of life to its Xbox Game Pass lineup. The January 2024 update introduces an array of enticing titles, including Close to the Sun, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Go Mecha Ball, Hell Let Loose, Figment, We Happy Few, Super Mega Baseball 4, Resident Evil 2, and Those Who Remain, effectively broadening the horizon of gaming experiences for subscribers. However, along with these additions, some titles, including the popular Grand Theft Auto V, will exit the platform on January 5, with several others to follow on January 15.

Enhanced Gaming Experiences with Persona

Adding a cherry on top for RPG enthusiasts, Microsoft has also rolled out enhancements for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. Priced at $19.99 each for digital purchase, these updated versions bring forth features such as quick saving, adjustable difficulty levels, and for Persona 4 Golden, the opportunity to revisit Social Link events and explore alternative choices. These titles, offering a plethora of language support, weave narratives around groups of protagonists confronting formidable challenges.

Expiring Titles and Incoming Surprises

While the departure of some titles may bring a tinge of disappointment for players, Microsoft ensures to offset this with the promise of more announcements and surprises in the weeks to come. The January update sets a high standard for gaming in 2024, hinting at an exciting year ahead for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

DLC Updates and More

Not just new titles, the January 2024 update also brings DLC updates for games like Dead by Daylight, Hello Neighbor 2, and Sea of Thieves. It’s clear that Microsoft is not merely adding new games to the roster, but also ensuring that existing titles remain engaging and updated, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its users.