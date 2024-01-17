New Heroes of the Storm Patch Hits PTR: Developers Thank Community for Valuable Feedback

A fresh patch for the popular multiplayer online battle arena game, Heroes of the Storm, has been launched on the Public Test Realm (PTR) for playtesting. The developers of the game have expressed their appreciation to the community, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping this new update through their insights and feedback.

Invitation to Experience and Refine

Players are given an open invitation to participate in the PTR to get a firsthand experience of the changes. This initiative provides an opportunity for the players to help refine the gaming experience before the patch is officially released to all players. The developers have reiterated the importance of reporting any bugs encountered during the PTR play sessions to the PTR Bug Report forum.

Update Details: General, Maps, and Heroes

The announcement covers a broad range of updates. It includes general changes, modifications to game maps, and specific adjustments to various heroes. Some of the specific changes incorporated in this patch include armor priority, possession, multi-targeting hitting inactive mercs, vision consistency, and buffs to the hero Medivh.

Community Engagement

As part of the ongoing conversation, the developers have invited players to join the official Heroes of the Storm forums. This platform allows players to discuss the patch, express their opinions on the changes, and share their thoughts with the rest of the gaming community. This form of active engagement fosters a sense of community and shared ownership among the players, making the gaming experience more engaging and enjoyable.