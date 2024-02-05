New Glitch in 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Allows Infinite Rupees

A groundbreaking glitch has recently surfaced in the widely popular game, 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'. This hiccup permits players to hoard an infinite number of rupees, the game's currency, by exploiting a loophole in the game's selling mechanism. The glitch allows players to perpetually sell high-value weapons and shields, without them disappearing from the inventory, effectively bestowing them with unlimited rupees.

Triggering the Glitch

To activate this anomaly, players must complete the game's tutorial without gathering any materials. Once the tutorial is completed, players can initiate the sale interface with a merchant and continually sell the same item, such as the coveted Hylian Shield, to earn approximately 750 rupees roughly every four seconds. Although not all equipment in the game carries a sale value, many items do, which makes this glitch widely exploitable.

Discovery of the Glitch

This glitch was unearthed by the YouTube channel Gaming Reinvented, and it remains functional even after Nintendo's latest patch 1.2.1, which was released in late August 2023. This method is notably simpler than previous item duplication glitches, which have been eliminated by patches. It remains uncertain whether Nintendo will address this new glitch, considering the lack of updates since the last patch, and the history of uncorrected exploits in the predecessor game, 'Breath of the Wild'.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' is the sequel to 'Breath of the Wild'. It features an epic adventure in Hyrule where players, embodying Link, battle to safeguard the realm from Ganondorf. The game introduces new elements like journeying to Sky Islands and traversing the Depths beneath Hyrule.