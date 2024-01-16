New Games on Horizon for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's renowned gaming subscription service, is set to enrich its expansive library with a fresh infusion of diverse games in the upcoming weeks. With a subscription fee of $17 a month, gamers gain access to a vast array of games, spanning across platforms like Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The service is celebrated not only for its extensive collection but also for its exclusive features such as online multiplayer and enticing discounts on non-Game Pass titles.
Day 1 Game Launches: A Notable Feature
Adding to its allure, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is cherished for incorporating Day 1 game launches, enabling subscribers to play new games right from their release day. This unique feature considerably elevates the gaming experience, offering an adrenaline rush that parallels the anticipation and the joy of unwrapping a present.
Upcoming Titles: A Medley of Genres
The service is primed to release a series of new games, each bearing a unique gameplay and genre. Among these, the quirky adventure game 'Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion' and the official 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship video game are both set to release on January 18. Adding to the excitement, 'Palworld', an open-world adventure teeming with collectible creatures known as Pals, is slated for a January 19 release.
On January 30, a top-down roguelite arena shooter, ingeniously titled 'Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!', where the player assumes the avatar of a gun-toting potato, is set to make its debut. Additionally, the long-awaited remake of 'Persona 3', a beloved action RPG, is scheduled for a February 2 release, closely followed by another action RPG about the trials and triumphs of rebuilding a fallen kingdom, due on February 6.
Departures: A Fond Farewell
However, the gaming realm is as much about departures as it is about arrivals. As such, the acclaimed 'Hitman: World of Assassination' is set to exit the Game Pass Ultimate on January 31. As we gear up for the influx of new games, it serves as a gentle reminder for players to wrap up any lingering side-quests and bid a fond farewell to the games that are leaving the subscription service.