New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass: January and February 2024

In a much-anticipated announcement, Microsoft has unveiled the latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass lineup for January and the early part of February 2024. Subscribers are in for a treat with a diverse selection of games from various genres, offering compelling narratives and engaging gameplay.

The January Lineup

The additions kicked off with Camel 101's psychological thriller, 'Those Who Remain', now available for immediate download. On January 18, gamers can look forward to downloading 'Turnip Boy Robs a Bank' and 'F1 23'. 'Palworld', a unique survival and crafting game about capturing and befriending creatures with otherworldly abilities, becomes available the next day.

More Games to Come

As the month progresses, more games join the Game Pass offerings. Subscribers can expect to enjoy 'Go Mecha Ball' and 'Brotato' later in the month, broadening the variety of games available.

The Highlight: Persona 3 Reload

However, the highlight of the month is the remake of Atlus' 'Persona 3 Reload'. This game updates the 2006 original, enhancing the audio and visuals, and introducing 'linked episodes' that allow for deeper social interactions between male characters. This update is seen as a positive step in the evolution of the Persona series. Persona 3 Reload is a day-one release on February 2, marking the start of the next month's offerings.

Aside from these new additions, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also introduces new Perks. The first is the Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle, which includes experience boost cards, Xbox headgear, rare cosmetics from new season treasures, and three legendary skins with free trials. The second perk is for Turbo Golf Racing; the Pet Pack includes a variety of in-game items.

While these new games are being added, Hitman: World of Assassination is set to leave the service on January 31. As the gaming world enjoys the influx of new titles, it is also time to bid farewell to some old favorites.