New Game Plus Mode in ‘Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy

The much-anticipated game, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, has stirred a wave of controversy with its decision to lock the New Game Plus mode behind a paywall. To unlock this mode, players have to purchase the Master Vacation Bundle DLC. This move by developers RGG Studio and SEGA has sparked a significant backlash, as it recalls similar previous instances with their game releases.

Unprecedented Move or a Deja Vu?

This isn’t the first time RGG Studio and SEGA have gatekept a standard game mode behind a paywall. A similar tactic was employed with the release of Yakuza: Like A Dragon in Japan, where the New Game Plus mode was initially available, then withdrawn and sold separately at a promotional price for a limited time before being raised.

Paying for More Than a Mode

The Master Vacation Bundle DLC isn’t just about unlocking the New Game Plus mode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It’s only available as part of the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, and not sold separately. This DLC also includes extra features such as a bonus dungeon, a special Sujimon, new resort guests, additional outfits, and more. The Deluxe edition comes with a tag of $84.99/£74.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $109.99/£94.99.

Trophies and Completion Controversy

The current trophy list reveals that the New Game Plus-related trophies are not necessary for a Platinum trophy. However, they are required for 100% completion of the game. This could push some players to replay the game differently for a varied experience, rather than paying for the DLC.