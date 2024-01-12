en English
Gaming

New Game Plus Mode in ‘Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
New Game Plus Mode in ‘Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy

The much-anticipated game, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, has stirred a wave of controversy with its decision to lock the New Game Plus mode behind a paywall. To unlock this mode, players have to purchase the Master Vacation Bundle DLC. This move by developers RGG Studio and SEGA has sparked a significant backlash, as it recalls similar previous instances with their game releases.

Unprecedented Move or a Deja Vu?

This isn’t the first time RGG Studio and SEGA have gatekept a standard game mode behind a paywall. A similar tactic was employed with the release of Yakuza: Like A Dragon in Japan, where the New Game Plus mode was initially available, then withdrawn and sold separately at a promotional price for a limited time before being raised.

Paying for More Than a Mode

The Master Vacation Bundle DLC isn’t just about unlocking the New Game Plus mode in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It’s only available as part of the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, and not sold separately. This DLC also includes extra features such as a bonus dungeon, a special Sujimon, new resort guests, additional outfits, and more. The Deluxe edition comes with a tag of $84.99/£74.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $109.99/£94.99.

Trophies and Completion Controversy

The current trophy list reveals that the New Game Plus-related trophies are not necessary for a Platinum trophy. However, they are required for 100% completion of the game. This could push some players to replay the game differently for a varied experience, rather than paying for the DLC.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

