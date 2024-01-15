New Cycle: A Beacon of Hope in a Post-Apocalyptic World

As the Earth teeters on the brink of desolation, ravaged by catastrophic solar storms, a beacon of hope emerges in the form of a dieselpunk city builder game, New Cycle. Developed by Core Engage and published by Daedalic Entertainment, the game is slated for an Early Access release on January 18, 2024.

Reviving Civilization from the Ashes

New Cycle's narrative thrusts players into the role of leaders guiding a group of survivors, their mission—restoring civilization after the obliteration of societal and technological infrastructure. The game intricately weaves elements of complex production chains, focusing on industrial features such as trains and conveyors. Yet, at its core, it delves deep into the social dynamics of a post-apocalyptic society, addressing human needs beyond the basics of survival.

Features of the Early Access Version

The Early Access version of New Cycle is a treasure trove of engaging mechanics and features. It presents players with a comprehensive social class system, intricate production trees, and the challenging task of managing exploration units. The game also includes daily and seasonal cycles, construction, and trade, keeping players firmly on their toes as they navigate a world teetering between despair and hope. The internal events that occur within the game further instill a sense of urgency and realism.

Exploration, Trade, and More

Players have the liberty to choose between sandbox and campaign modes, constructing their cities across different biomes. New Cycle also incorporates elements of trade and exploration, promising a multi-faceted gaming experience. Future updates are expected to ratchet up the intensity, introducing additional disasters like cyclones, static discharge events, and oil fires.

At the heart of New Cycle is the engagement of players in the recovery of knowledge, the rebuilding of a specialist class, and the establishment of laws to navigate the balance between personal freedoms and survival in a drastically altered world. As players traverse the game, they will be asked to make tough decisions and deal with the consequences, making New Cycle a thrilling exploration of human resilience and adaptability.