Gaming

NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

NetEase Games has sparked a vibrant blend of excitement and nostalgia by launching a fresh crossover event in its popular game, Identity V. This unique event, aptly named the Winter Party, is a collaboration with Sanrio, the globally recognized Japanese company known for creating iconic characters such as Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll. The intention is to infuse the Identity V gaming experience with a dash of kawaii charm and interactive activities, thrilling players worldwide.

Winter Party: A Merging of Worlds

The Winter Party event made its grand entrance after the maintenance on December 28, 2023. Players are invited to partake in the event to earn special rewards that reflect the crossover with Sanrio. The rewards include a limited theme Portrait Frame and Portraits featuring the whimsical Hello Kitty Dream and Dreamy Cinnamoroll.

Unlockable Rewards and Limited-Time Costumes

By completing all event tasks, participants can unlock one of two crossover pets: the Survivor – Hello Kitty Mechanic’s Doll or Survivor – Cinnamoroll Mechanic’s Doll. These pets add a delightful touch to the game, enhancing the player’s experience with their adorable presence. Simultaneously, the event also introduces limited-time costumes for the Gardener and Photographer characters, themed after Hello Kitty Dream and Dreamy Cinnamoroll. These costumes can be purchased using the in-game currency, Echo.

Early Bird Discount

As an added incentive, NetEase Games is offering a promotional discount during the first week of the event. This move encourages players to engage with the new content at the earliest and enjoy the festive atmosphere created by the presence of the beloved Sanrio characters within the Identity V universe.

Gaming Japan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

