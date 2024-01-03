NetEase Games and Sanrio Team Up for a Crossover Event in Identity V

NetEase Games has sparked a vibrant blend of excitement and nostalgia by launching a fresh crossover event in its popular game, Identity V. This unique event, aptly named the Winter Party, is a collaboration with Sanrio, the globally recognized Japanese company known for creating iconic characters such as Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll. The intention is to infuse the Identity V gaming experience with a dash of kawaii charm and interactive activities, thrilling players worldwide.

Winter Party: A Merging of Worlds

The Winter Party event made its grand entrance after the maintenance on December 28, 2023. Players are invited to partake in the event to earn special rewards that reflect the crossover with Sanrio. The rewards include a limited theme Portrait Frame and Portraits featuring the whimsical Hello Kitty Dream and Dreamy Cinnamoroll.

Unlockable Rewards and Limited-Time Costumes

By completing all event tasks, participants can unlock one of two crossover pets: the Survivor – Hello Kitty Mechanic’s Doll or Survivor – Cinnamoroll Mechanic’s Doll. These pets add a delightful touch to the game, enhancing the player’s experience with their adorable presence. Simultaneously, the event also introduces limited-time costumes for the Gardener and Photographer characters, themed after Hello Kitty Dream and Dreamy Cinnamoroll. These costumes can be purchased using the in-game currency, Echo.

Early Bird Discount

As an added incentive, NetEase Games is offering a promotional discount during the first week of the event. This move encourages players to engage with the new content at the earliest and enjoy the festive atmosphere created by the presence of the beloved Sanrio characters within the Identity V universe.