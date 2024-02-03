Neon Machine Launches Early Access Demo of Shrapnel, Revolutionizing Game Development

Seattle-based game development studio, Neon Machine, has sparked a revolution in the gaming industry with the early access demo of its Web3 extraction shooter game, Shrapnel. The demo, named Shrapnel Training Exercises One (STX1), released on the Epic Games Store, signifies a departure from conventional game development methods, laying an emphasis on a community-first strategy.

Power to the Players

In a bold attempt to democratize game development, Neon Machine is intent on involving players in shaping Shrapnel through consistent feedback and decisive influence on design and storytelling aspects. This interaction will persist until the game's anticipated full release in 2025. To date, Shrapnel has amassed a pre-launch community of over 100,000 Discord members and 350,000 followers, who have played a pivotal role in the game's development.

Gameplay and Creative Empowerment

STX1 introduces players to maximum progression level characters, three distinct guns, a grenade, and the exceptional Sigma ability - 'Sigma Wave'. The game's universe revolves around a resource named Sigma, a key element enhancing gear and abilities, thereby rendering it essential to gameplay. Neon Machine also encourages creators to customize numerous game aspects, offering them the opportunity to trade their creations and potentially earn revenue.

Ventures and Legal Battles

Backed by a team specializing in transmedia, virtual production, and blockchain, Neon Machine recently raised $20 million, inflating its total funding to $37.5 million. However, the development studio is embroiled in a legal dispute with a venture investor attempting to seize control of the company. Despite this, Mark Long continues to helm the company as its CEO, while the litigation process remains underway.