Navigating Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Guide to A Rift in Time Expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a captivating life simulation game created by Gameloft, has become a sensation among players with its blend of Disney and Pixar characters and engaging gameplay. The game, originally released on August 23, 2022, has expanded with the recent addition of ‘A Rift in Time’—a thrilling expansion that tasks players with saving the valley from The Forgetting. Central to this new challenge is the introduction of a new material—Zinc.

Zinc: The New Essential

In the Dreamlight Valley universe, Zinc emerges as a crucial resource for crafting. Exclusively found in the Wild Tangle biome on Eternity Isle, it introduces a fresh dynamic to the gameplay. However, getting to this biome isn’t straightforward—it requires the expenditure of Mist, a precious in-game resource. Once unlocked, players can use the Wishing Well for quick and easy travel to the biome.

The Wild Tangle: A Maze of Resources

The Wild Tangle biome is divided into four distinct areas: The Grasslands, The Grove, The Promenade, and The Lagoon. Upon unlocking the Wild Tangle, players gain immediate access to The Grasslands while the other areas require additional Mist for access.

Equipped with the Royal Pickaxe, an item obtained from The Royal Tools quest, players can mine rock spots within the biome to gather Zinc. These rock spots also yield other materials like stone, coal, and precious gems, augmenting the player’s resource pool.

Utilizing Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The collected Zinc can serve multiple purposes in the game. It can be used in various crafting recipes, enhancing the player’s ability to navigate and succeed in the game. Alternatively, players can trade their Zinc with the beloved Disney character, Goofy, for Star Coins—a valuable currency in the Dreamlight Valley universe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley and its recent expansion, A Rift in Time, continue to enthral its global audience, creating immersive experiences with familiar characters and innovative gameplay mechanics. The introduction of Zinc and the dynamics of its acquisition and use add a new layer of excitement and strategy for the players.