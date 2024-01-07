en English
Gaming

Navigating the Overwatch 2 Meta: Countering the Reworked Roadhog

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Navigating the Overwatch 2 Meta: Countering the Reworked Roadhog

Over a year ago, in November 2023, Blizzard reworked one of its most formidable characters, Roadhog, in Overwatch 2. The goal was straightforward: make Roadhog less frustrating to play against while maintaining his role as an imposing tank. The developers introduced a new ability, Pig Pen, for crowd control, and modified his existing Take a Breather ability. Despite these tweaks, Roadhog remains a character that can seem unkillable without the right strategy and team coordination.

Understanding the Roadhog Rework

Roadhog has always been a challenging character to counter in Overwatch due to his high durability and lethal hook ability. After his rework in Overwatch 2, the game’s meta has inevitably evolved. Some tanks have become less effective, while others, like Roadhog, have improved their standing. This change has prompted players to seek new strategies and character picks to effectively counter Roadhog’s play style.

The Roadhog Counterpicks

In response to Roadhog’s rework, several characters have emerged as effective counters. These characters, including Sombra, Reaper, and Lifeweaver, utilize unique abilities to exploit Roadhog’s weaknesses. Sombra’s hack increases damage against Roadhog, while Lifeweaver’s healing abilities excel at rescuing teammates from Roadhog’s lethal hooks. Other characters like Ashe, Orisa, Zenyatta, Bastion, Zarya, Echo, and Ana also have specific strategies to counter Roadhog.

Why Ana is the Best Counter

Among all the characters, Ana stands out as the best counter to Roadhog. Her ability to prevent Roadhog’s healing and immobilize him with her Sleep Dart ability makes her a potent adversary. Ana’s presence on the battlefield can greatly handicap Roadhog, limiting his ability to sustain himself and making him an easier target for her teammates.

Overwatch 2, developed by Blizzard, has been a popular shooter game since its release on October 4, 2022, for various platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and PC. The Roadhog rework is one of the significant changes that has shaped the game’s evolving meta, prompting players to continually adapt their strategies and character picks.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

