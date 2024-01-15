Navigating the Innovative Save System in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft has freshly launched an action-adventure platformer game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on January 18, 2024. The game, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, delivers an innovative save system that intricately intertwines with the gameplay experience, dictating a unique rhythm for players.

Manual Saving and Wak-Wak Trees

Players can manually save their progress by interacting with in-game elements called Wak-Wak Trees. These trees dot the game’s map, serving as pivotal points in the player’s journey. Interaction with these trees not only triggers a save but also replenishes the player’s Health and Athra, emphasizing their vital role in the game’s progression.

Auto-Save Feature and Biome Transition

An auto-save feature is also embedded into the gameplay, activated when the player transitions between biomes or locations. This is indicated by a glowing tree icon at the screen’s bottom right corner. To ensure the game saves their progress accurately, players are advised not to exit the game or turn off the console until the icon disappears.

Checkpoints and Respawn Mechanism

Creating checkpoints is a strategic element in the game. This is done by activating or conversing with a Wak-Wak Tree, which then serves as the player’s respawn point upon death. If the Health Bar is depleted, the player is presented with the ‘Game Over’ screen and resumes the game from the last checkpoint. However, it is worth noting that players must have enough HP to respawn at the last interacted tree.

Progression System and Save-Scumming

The game does not support save-scumming, a technique often used by players to generate separate save files for different outcomes or to reload after failure. Yet, this progression system is less punishing than in similar games. Upon dying, players do not lose their inventory and are not required to retrieve items from their last spawn point. The only potential loss could be a few Time Crystals, but this impact is minimal.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now available on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Switch, offering a unique gaming experience to a wide range of players.