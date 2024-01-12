Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest

Imperium Interactive Entertainment and Angela Game are set to release the much-anticipated Version 1.0 of the multiplayer war sandbox game Myth of Empires on Steam on February 21, 2024. A pre-release playtest, giving players a glimpse of the game’s new features, will precede the official launch, running from January 23 to January 30, 2024.

Playtest: An Early Taste of Dongzhou

The week-long playtest will give registered players early access to the new Dongzhou Island map, as well as other original features of the game. With 18 servers across North America, Europe, and Asia, the playtest aims to provide a comprehensive taste of the game and garner feedback to refine the final product. Players can register for the event on the Myth of Empires Steam store page.

Myth of Empires: A World at War

Myth of Empires immerses players in a world ravaged by war, offering an unparalleled strategic multiplayer sandbox experience. Players are thrust into a survival scenario, tasked with crafting weapons, building fortresses, and leading armies. The game encourages decision-making, survival, and the ultimate goal of forging a personal empire. Fans of both PVE and PVP will find servers suited to their playstyle, with the option to create guilds, form alliances, and engage in conquest.

Angela Game and Imperium Interactive Entertainment: A Collaborative Force

Developed by T’ien-Kung Studio, a core team at Angela Game comprised of veteran members with over a decade of experience in game development, Myth of Empires is set to be a transformative addition to the war sandbox genre. Angela Game, based in Suzhou, China, and founded in 2019, aims to create engaging titles for hardcore gamers. Its publisher, Imperium Interactive Entertainment, also founded in 2019 and located in Hong Kong, is globally focused on providing high-quality gaming experiences across various platforms.