Gaming

MSI’s Grand Entry into Handheld Gaming with Claw Set to Disrupt the Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
As MSI, a globally recognized computer hardware entity, prepares to make a grand debut in the handheld gaming market with their Claw device, excitement is palpable. The announcement, slated for CES 2024, marks MSI’s first venture into the portable gaming sector, promising to stir up competition and offer a wider spectrum of gaming experiences to enthusiasts.

MSI’s Foray into Handheld Gaming

MSI’s leap into handheld gaming is a significant stride for the company and the industry at large. The impending introduction of the Claw handheld gaming device at CES 2024 signifies a potential evolution in technology and user experience, fueled by heightened competition. As MSI teases a ‘whole new breed of dragon,’ gamers worldwide are on tenterhooks, anticipating the innovations this industry stalwart will introduce.

Claw: A New Breed of Gaming Device

The Claw, powered by Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, boasts impressive specs: a 16 core 22 thread Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc GPU with 8 Xe cores, and up to 32GB of RAM. The device’s potential SKUs at various price points promise to cater to a broad audience. With no price information currently available, the gaming community eagerly awaits further details.

Claw’s Potential To Shake Up the Market

The Claw is primed to contend with ASUS and Lenovo’s offerings, aiming to stand out through raw performance and Intel’s unconventional hybrid core architecture. Its slick design, abundant RGB lights, enhanced AI features, and improved battery efficiency promise to redefine handheld gaming. As MSI prepares to unveil the Claw’s design, features, and capabilities at CES 2024, the gaming world watches with bated breath, eager to see how this newcomer will disrupt the handheld PC gaming space.

Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

