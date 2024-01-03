Monster Hunter World Experiences Resurgence in Player Count on PC

Experiencing a significant resurgence, Monster Hunter World has seen its player count on PC skyrocket, reaching over 130,000 concurrent players, as reported by SteamDB. This impressive influx brings the game remarkably close to its peak numbers from its early days, with the new peak recorded at 138,148 players on January 2.

A Turn of Events

Interestingly, this increase in player count commenced in early December and can likely be attributed to the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds. This forthcoming title, set to release in 2025, has stirred up a wave of renewed interest in its predecessor. Capcom, the game’s developer, has also played a significant role in this resurgence.

Capcom’s Masterstroke

Capcom has adeptly capitalized on this renewed interest with strategic marketing efforts. By offering discounts on Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion, the company has created a compelling incentive for new players to join the hunt. Additionally, Capcom has actively engaged the community with ‘Return to World’ blog posts and handy gameplay tips, further fueling players’ interest.

Availability and Backwards Compatibility

Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion continue to be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Notably, these titles can also be played on current-gen consoles via backwards compatibility, widening their accessibility and potential player base.

With a blend of strategic marketing, engaging community initiatives, and the anticipation for Monster Hunter Wilds, Monster Hunter World’s resurgence serves as a testament to the game’s enduring appeal and the vibrant community that surrounds it.