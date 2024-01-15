Momodora: Moonlit Farewell – A New Chapter Unfolds in Koho Village

The tranquil village of Koho, a central setting in the Momodora series, is once again the backdrop of a gripping narrative in the freshly released game, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell. Launched on Steam on January 11, 2024, this 2D Metroidvania-style adventure game merges exploration and action, thrusting players into a world on the precipice of a demon invasion.

Return to the World of Momodora

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell lands five years after the events of Momodora III, immersing players into a narrative of impending doom. Once an ominous bell tolls, it signals the imminent threat of a demon invasion looming over the peaceful village of Koho. The game’s high priest, Momo Reinol, is entrusted by the Matriarch to determine who is behind this summoning and quell the invasion, safeguarding the villagers and the Lun Tree – a vital element for the village’s survival.

Immersive Gameplay & Rich Design

With a blend of exploration and action, the game offers an engrossing user experience. Players must guide Momo through a myriad of challenges, each step of the journey bringing them closer to the resolution of this impending disaster. The game’s pixel art visuals, challenging gameplay, and hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, all contribute to a vividly immersive gaming experience. The level design, character design, and overall creative potential of this indie game have already garnered significant praise.

Exclusive Launch Promotion

As a part of its launch promotion, the game is available at a discounted price of $15.29, representing a 10% decrease. This promotional offer is set to expire on January 18, making it an opportune time for fans of the series and newcomers alike to embark on this new adventure.