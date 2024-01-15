Modern Warfare 3 Players Call for Better Lighting on Shipment Map

Shrouded in darkness, the iconic map, Shipment, from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), has become the epicenter of a storm of dissatisfaction among its global player base. The small-sized map, renowned for its frenzied gameplay and often chosen by players eager to complete challenges swiftly, is currently under fire for its problematic lighting.

Players Voice Frustration Over Map's Dark Corners

The firestorm was ignited by a Reddit user named 'fauchis_garci', who vented their frustration over the map's dark corners that make it challenging to spot players using dark skins. This sentiment quickly resonated with other players on the subreddit, transforming an individual grievance into a collective outcry. The players bemoaned the necessity to adjust their monitor's brightness to navigate the map effectively, which, in turn, leads to a washed-out visual experience.

Unfavorable Comparison with MW2019 Iteration

Adding fuel to the fire, some players unfavorably compared the current version of Shipment with its MW2019 iteration, which they felt boasted superior visibility. This comparison underlines the stark contrast in the players' experiences across the two versions, emphasizing the need for urgent attention to the issue.

Anticipation for MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Update

Despite the raging discontent, the community's appreciation for the map remains undeterred. The players harbor hopes for an update that would improve visibility, illuminating the map's dark corners. The upcoming MW3 Season 1 Reloaded update is highly anticipated, but it remains uncertain if changes to Shipment's lighting will be included in this update. The gaming community eagerly awaits a resolution to this issue, hoping that their beloved map will soon emerge from the shadows.